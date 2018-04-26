NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be joined by Cowboys greats when he takes the stage at the 2018 NFL draft on Thursday at AT&T Stadium, reports ESPN.

Hall of Fame quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman and tight end Jason Witten will be with Goodell.

The commissioner has been booed in the past when he takes the stage, so this year is an attempt to fix the trend.

"I'm sure he's going to get a good response with us being out there," Staubach told ESPN. "If they boo, all of us are in trouble."

With Ezekiel Elliot's suspension and Jerry Jones controversy with Goodell over his contract extension, Dallas isn't the most popular place for Goodell to visit.

The NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. ET.