Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman Joining Roger Goodell at NFL Draft

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be joined by Cowboys greats when he takes the stage at the 2018 NFL draft on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 26, 2018

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be joined by Cowboys greats when he takes the stage at the 2018 NFL draft on Thursday at AT&T Stadium, reports ESPN.

Hall of Fame quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman and tight end Jason Witten will be with Goodell. 

The commissioner has been booed in the past when he takes the stage, so this year is an attempt to fix the trend.  

"I'm sure he's going to get a good response with us being out there," Staubach told ESPN. "If they boo, all of us are in trouble."

With Ezekiel Elliot's suspension and Jerry Jones controversy with Goodell over his contract extension, Dallas isn't the most popular place for Goodell to visit.

The NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)