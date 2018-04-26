New York Jets Draft QB Sam Darnold With NFL Draft No. 3 Pick

The Jets got the quarterback that they wanted.

By Chris Chavez
April 26, 2018

The New York Jets have drafted USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick.

The Cleveland Browns picked Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 pick. The New York Giants did not draft a quarterback and selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick.

Darnold threw for 4,143 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. He also threw threw 13 interceptions and lost eight fumbles, the most fumbles lost by any player in the country. He wrapped up his career with the Trojans with a 20-4 record. 

The Jets also have Josh McCown and Christian Hackenberg on the team's quarterback staff. 

New York picked Darnold over the UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)