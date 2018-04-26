The New York Jets have drafted USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick.

The Cleveland Browns picked Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 pick. The New York Giants did not draft a quarterback and selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick.

Darnold threw for 4,143 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. He also threw threw 13 interceptions and lost eight fumbles, the most fumbles lost by any player in the country. He wrapped up his career with the Trojans with a 20-4 record.

The Jets also have Josh McCown and Christian Hackenberg on the team's quarterback staff.

New York picked Darnold over the UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen.