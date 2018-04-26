What Time Does the 2018 NFL Draft Start?

What time is the NFL draft?

By Charlotte Carroll
April 26, 2018

The NFL draft starts on Thursday night, with the Browns officially going on the clock at 8 p.m. ET. 

The draft is being held at AT&T in Arlington, Texas. The Browns are reportedly intent on picking Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. 

The Giants, Jets, another Cleveland pick and the Broncos round out the top five picks. 

The second round and third rounds will take place on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. ET. 

The draft concludes on Saturday beginning at noon ET with the fourth through seventh rounds. 

ESPN, NFL Network, Fox Sports and ABC will provide TV coverage.

You can watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. SI TV, featuring a wide array of sports movies, documentaries and original programming, is also now available on fuboTV. 

