What time is the NFL draft?

The NFL draft starts on Thursday night, with the Browns officially going on the clock at 8 p.m. ET.

The draft is being held at AT&T in Arlington, Texas. The Browns are reportedly intent on picking Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Giants, Jets, another Cleveland pick and the Broncos round out the top five picks.

The second round and third rounds will take place on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The draft concludes on Saturday beginning at noon ET with the fourth through seventh rounds.

ESPN, NFL Network, Fox Sports and ABC will provide TV coverage.

