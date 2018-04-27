Josh McCown Gets a Friendly Reminder of Just How Old He is Getting After Jets Pick Darnold

Doesn't everyone love being reminded of just how old they're getting? Even NFL quarterbacks are forced to face the truth.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 27, 2018

Well, Jets quarterback Josh McCown was lucky enough to be reminded he's now the old guy in the room after New York drafted Sam Darnold on Thursday.

The 38-year-old posted a text message he received from his oldest daughter following the news. 

Notice how he says "Wow" seemingly soon after the text was sent. 

Then some space in between, and McCown goes, "Thanks Bridge."

It's like he finally processed what that all meant. Or he was busy with all the craze of the NFL draft, you decide. 

Leave it to kids to leave those gentle reminders.

Either way, the fact McCown is still playing after his own draft oh so many years is impressive to say the least. 

