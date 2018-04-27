The NFL draft is a time when players get to see a dream become true and celebrate what they accomplished with the people close to them.

For former USC quarterback Sam Darnold, it was no different. Darnold was the second quarterback taken in the 2018 draft when the Jets selected him with the No. 3 pick, making him the first former Trojan quarterback to be picked in the first round since the Jets took Mark Sanchez with the No. 65 pick in 2009.

After he was picked by New York, Darnold got the chance to read a letter written by one of his biggest supporters throughout his journey to the NFL, his older sister Franki.

"I'm gonna save this forever!"#SamDarnold reads a letter from his sister after being selected #3 overall by the @nyjets! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/wNaQhmkk2P — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2018

Along with Darnold, the Jets also have quarterbacks Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg on staff.