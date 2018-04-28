Undrafted Free Agent Tracker 2018: Who Signed Where?

Find out where all the undrafted free agents have signed.

By Jenna West
April 28, 2018

The NFL draft has come and gone, and plenty of undrafted players are catching on with teams as usual.

Below are the players who have signed with teams, which will be updated as news breaks.

Arizona Cardinals: 

Matt Oplinger, LB, Yale

Atlanta Falcons:

Damoun Patterson, WR, Youngstown State

Chris Lammons, CB, South Carolina

Luke McNitt, FB, Nebraska

Baltimore Ravens:

Buffalo Bills:

Carolina Panthers:

Kyle Allen, QB, Houston

Reggie Bonnafon, RB, Louisville

Chicago Bears:

Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU

Cincinnati Bengals:

Junior Joseph, LB, Connecticut

Cleveland Browns:

Dallas Cowboys:

Denver Broncos:

Detroit Lions:

Green Bay Packers:

Houston Texans:

Indianapolis Colts:

JT Barrett, QB, Ohio State

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Los Angeles Chargers:

Tony Brown, CB, Alabama

Los Angeles Rams:

Steven Mitchell, WR, USC

Codey McElroy, TE, Southeastern Oklahoma State

Kansas City Chiefs:

Miami Dolphins:

Minnesota Vikings:

Tyler Hoppes, TE, Nebraska

New England Patriots:

New Orleans Saints:

Keith Kirkwood, WR, Temple

New York Giants:

New York Jets:

Oakland Raiders:

Philadelphia Eagles:

Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Greg Gilmore, DT, LSU

San Francisco 49ers:

Seattle Seahawks:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Tennessee Titans:

Washington Redskins:

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)