Undrafted Free Agent Tracker 2018: Who Signed Where?

Find out where all the undrafted free agents have signed.
The NFL draft has come and gone, and plenty of undrafted players are catching on with teams as usual.
Below are the players who have signed with teams, which will be updated as news breaks.
Arizona Cardinals:
Matt Oplinger, LB, Yale
Atlanta Falcons:
Damoun Patterson, WR, Youngstown State
Chris Lammons, CB, South Carolina
Luke McNitt, FB, Nebraska
Baltimore Ravens:
Buffalo Bills:
Carolina Panthers:
Kyle Allen, QB, Houston
Reggie Bonnafon, RB, Louisville
Chicago Bears:
Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU
Cincinnati Bengals:
Junior Joseph, LB, Connecticut
Cleveland Browns:
Dallas Cowboys:
Denver Broncos:
Detroit Lions:
Green Bay Packers:
Houston Texans:
Indianapolis Colts:
JT Barrett, QB, Ohio State
Jacksonville Jaguars:
Los Angeles Chargers:
Tony Brown, CB, Alabama
Los Angeles Rams:
Steven Mitchell, WR, USC
Codey McElroy, TE, Southeastern Oklahoma State
Kansas City Chiefs:
Miami Dolphins:
Minnesota Vikings:
Tyler Hoppes, TE, Nebraska
New England Patriots:
New Orleans Saints:
Keith Kirkwood, WR, Temple
New York Giants:
New York Jets:
Oakland Raiders:
Philadelphia Eagles:
Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame
Pittsburgh Steelers:
Greg Gilmore, DT, LSU
San Francisco 49ers:
Seattle Seahawks:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Tennessee Titans:
Washington Redskins: