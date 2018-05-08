Tom Brady Says Gisele Bündchen Picked Out His Met Gala Outfit — and People Can't Stop Mocking It

What’s Tom Brady’s favorite part of the Met Gala? “The end.”

By Kathy Ehrich Dowd
May 08, 2018

How well does fashion and football mix?

Some NFL fans aren’t so sure after spotting New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady at the Met Gala Monday evening in a gold-embroidered ensemble that was well-received by the fashion world, but looked like a serious fumble to many football fans.

Eschewing the more traditional black-tie look, the five-time Super Bowl winner, 40, opted for a Versace tuxedo featuring a black turtleneck underneath a jacket featuring elaborate gold embroidering on the lapel. But Brady was quick to point out to PEOPLE at the gala Monday evening that his wife, Gisele Bündchen, was the one who chose their looks, with the supermodel wearing a coordinating gold Versace gown.

And the NFL star made it clear that the most glamorous fashion event of the year isn’t exactly a personal highlight in his social calendar. When PEOPLE asked him to name his favorite part of the gala, Brady jokingly replied “the end.”

Asked if this is a typical date night, he laughed and told PEOPLE “What do you think?”

His reluctance to embrace the event was on further display when he tried to stop his wife from showing off her “cutie” husband in an Instagram story she posted on the way to the event.

Although the quarterback appeared to be the plus-one at the A-list gala, social media users didn’t exactly let him off the hook for his eye-catching ensemble. Twitter was chock-full of some pretty amusing reactions to his outfit:

But not everyone mocked Brady for his ensemble, with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noting that Brady has earned the right to wear whatever he wants.

“He could show up as Spiderman or an old-school rapper and I’d be like, “Man, I respect it, go with what you feel,” he tweeted.

