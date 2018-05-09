Giants Owner: 'No Sense of Urgency' For New Odell Beckham Deal

Giants owner John Mara on possible new Odell Beckham Jr. deal: "It'll get done when it's supposed to get done."

By Scooby Axson
May 09, 2018

New York Giants co-owner John Mara says there is no rush in getting a new deal for wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

It has been reported that Beckham "will not set foot on a field" without a new deal, whether it's from the Giants or any other team amid trade rumors earlier this year.

"I wouldn't say a sense of urgency," Mara said according to the New York Daily News. "The contract will get done when it's supposed to get done. I think that's the Dave Gettleman line. I'm gonna adopt that I think, all spring, all summer, as long as it takes." "It's not the first contract negotiation we've ever had,"

"It'll get done when it's supposed to get done"

The 25-year-old Beckham is entering the final season of his rookie deal and is set to be paid $8.5 million in 2018.

Beckham only played in four games last season before breaking his ankle in an October game against the Los Angeles Chargers as the Giants tumbled to a 3–13 record.

