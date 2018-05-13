Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy will take on another ex-NFLer when he squares off against Austin Lane on June 12 in his professional MMA debut.

Hardy. who was suspended for 10 games in 2014 for assaulting his girlfriend, has not played in the league since the 2015 season and won his amateur fighting debut with a first-round knockout last November.

Hardy's professional MMA debut against Lane will be on the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Lane has won his first four fights as a professional MMA fighter. He last played in the NFL in 2014, with the Chicago Bears. He also played for the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

"At the end of the day, when we go in the cage, we're just going to be two fighters. Obviously we'll both have some athleticism that has carried over from the NFL, but I don't consider him former NFL player Greg Hardy, I consider him MMA fighter Greg Hardy and that's how I'm going to approach what he's bringing to the table," Lane said on FloCombat.com.