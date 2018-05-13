Greg Hardy To Face Former NFL DE Austen Lane In Pro MMA Debut

Greg Hardy set to take ex-NFL player Austen Lane in professional MMA debut

By Scooby Axson
May 13, 2018

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy will take on another ex-NFLer when he squares off against Austin Lane on June 12 in his professional MMA debut.

Hardy. who was suspended for 10 games in 2014 for assaulting his girlfriend, has not played in the league since the 2015 season and won his amateur fighting debut with a first-round knockout last November.

Hardy's professional MMA debut against Lane will be on the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Lane has won his first four fights as a professional MMA fighter. He last played in the NFL in 2014, with the Chicago Bears. He also played for the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

"At the end of the day, when we go in the cage, we're just going to be two fighters. Obviously we'll both have some athleticism that has carried over from the NFL, but I don't consider him former NFL player Greg Hardy, I consider him MMA fighter Greg Hardy and that's how I'm going to approach what he's bringing to the table," Lane said on FloCombat.com.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)