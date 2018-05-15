Reuben Foster's Ex-Girlfriend Expected to Testify at His Preliminary Hearing Thursday

Elissa Ennis initially claimed Reuben Foster assaulted her, but she has since said she lied about the details of the assault.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 15, 2018

Elissa Ennis, the ex-girlfriend of 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, plans to testify in court Thursday that she lied initially to police about a domestic violence incident involving Foster and Foster did not hit her on Feb. 11, according to Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee.

In April, Foster was charged with felony domestic violence for allegedly hitting Ennis and rupturing her eardrum during an argument at their home. Later in April however, Ennis recanted her statement to police and through her lawyer Stephanie Rickard, Ennis said the injuries she suffered were because of a fight with another woman and she accused Foster because he threatened to break up with her.

Last week, Foster pleaded not guilty to the three felony charges he faced of domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime and possession of an assault weapon.

Thursday's court date is a preliminary hearing in Foster's case and the deputy district attorneys will decide on whether or not to go forward with all the charges if Ennis is potentially hurting their case.

According to The Bee, a video of Ennis fighting a woman was given to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office to be reviewed.

If the domestic violence charges are dismissed, the prosecution could still pursue the gun charge, but it is possible it gets reduced to a misdemeanor by the judge.

Foster, 24, was the No. 31 pick in the 2017 draft out of Alabama. Last season he started in all 10 games he played for San Francisco.

