Terrell Owens on Jason Garrett: 'I Just Don't Understand Why This Guy Still Has a Job'

Some harsh words from the former Cowboys receiver.

By Nihal Kolur
May 18, 2018

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens spared no expense when talking about coach Jason Garrett in an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday.

"When you really look at it, it doesn't make sense for Jason Garrett to continue to have his job," Owens said. "They are not really expanding or progressing even as a team under his coaching tenure there."

"At the end at the day, how can you keep allowing the players to be the scapegoat for what's not happening, especially when you have a head coach that's supposed to be offensive-minded?" Owens said. "They're supposed to direct and lead the team to where it hasn't gotten in a number of years, and they've pretty much been in a standstill under coach Jason Garrett."

Garrett has been the head coach of the Cowboys since 2010, but boasts just two playoff appearances. 

Although Owens never played directly under Garrett, the current coach served as the team's offensive coordinator from 2007-2008, the final two seasons of T.O.'s Dallas career. Owens even called out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a known friend, for not making the decision to fire Garrett.

"For me, it's mind-boggling. I don't understand," Owens said. "And I think Jerry -- again, he's the owner at the end of the day, he has to feel good with himself about the decisions -- but I just don't understand why this guy [Garrett] still has a job."

Garrett has a 68-55 record since midway through the 2010 season (when he took over the job) and is the second winningest coach in franchise history behind Tom Landry.

