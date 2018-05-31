Colin Kaepernick’s Lawyer Says Collusion Case Against NFL About to Take 'Dramatic Turn'

The news comes after a report was published saying owners were influenced by Trump on how to handle the national anthem protests. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 31, 2018

Colin Kaerpnick and Eric Reid's lawyer suggested a witness can come forward with evidence of the NFL's collusion against the two former 49ers, reports NBC Sports.  

“I would stay tuned because this case is about to take a dramatic turn,” attorney Mark Geragos said Wednesday on CNN. Geragos only said that “somebody has decided they were going to dime out the NFL for what they were doing," when asked to provide more explanation. 

The news comes after a report was published saying owners were influenced by Trump on how to handle the national anthem protests. 

NFL owners passed a new national anthem policy last week that states players do not need to be on the field for the anthem, giving them the option to stay in the locker room. Teams will be fined if any personnel "do not show proper respect for the flag and Anthem” on the sidelines.

The policy divided players and owners in the aftermath of its passage. 

The protests during the national anthem started in August 2016 when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the 'Star-Spangled Banner' as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew during the 2017 season after Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)