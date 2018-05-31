Colin Kaerpnick and Eric Reid's lawyer suggested a witness can come forward with evidence of the NFL's collusion against the two former 49ers, reports NBC Sports.

“I would stay tuned because this case is about to take a dramatic turn,” attorney Mark Geragos said Wednesday on CNN. Geragos only said that “somebody has decided they were going to dime out the NFL for what they were doing," when asked to provide more explanation.

The news comes after a report was published saying owners were influenced by Trump on how to handle the national anthem protests.

NFL owners passed a new national anthem policy last week that states players do not need to be on the field for the anthem, giving them the option to stay in the locker room. Teams will be fined if any personnel "do not show proper respect for the flag and Anthem” on the sidelines.

The policy divided players and owners in the aftermath of its passage.

The protests during the national anthem started in August 2016 when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the 'Star-Spangled Banner' as a means of protesting racial inequality and police brutality. Dozens other NFL players, as well as numerous other athletes across America, ultimately joined him. The protests grew during the 2017 season after Trump criticized NFL players who chose to follow suit. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son[s] of b------". Players responded by protesting en masse.