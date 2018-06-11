Julio Jones to Skip Falcons' Mandatory Minicamp

The Falcons announced that Jones will miss the three-day minicamp.

By Jenna West
June 11, 2018

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will miss mandatory minicamp this week, the team announced Monday.

The three-day camp starts on Tuesday, and Jones's absence appears to be related to a contract discussion.

"We have been in contact with Julio and his representation," the Falcons said in a statement. "We will not discuss those conversations publicly except to say we feel they have been productive and constructive. We understand the concerns and thoughts from their perspective.  Although not ideal, Julio informed us today he would not be attending mini-camp.

"We have much respect for him and what he means to our team, our city and our fans." 

The wide receiver signed a five-year, $71.2 million contract in 2015 and is slated to make $10.5 million in 2018.

Under the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, Jones is subject to being fined for missing the mandatory camp.

Jones also missed voluntary team OTAs over the past two months. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in May that Jones was skipping out on OTAs because he wanted an update to his contract with the Falcons.

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas also decided not to attend minicamp this year due to a contract dispute.

