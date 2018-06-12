A St. Louis jury has ordered the Rams to pay former running back Reggie Bush almost $12.5 million after he suffered an injury during a 2015 game, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Rams were ordered to pay Bush $4.95 million in compensatory damages and $7.5 million in punitive damages.

Bush played for the 49ers in 2015 when he suffered a knee injury in St. Louis in a November 1 game against the Rams. Bush was pushed out of bounds when he slipped and fell on a strip of concrete behind the 49ers' bench.

Bush first filed the suit in 2016, claiming the injury suffered at the Rams' stadium ended his season. He missed the remainder of the 2015 season after his fall.

The running back also sued public agencies that owned and operated the stadium. The judge threw that suit out last week citing the team's control of game day operations at the stadium. The jury instead found the Rams liable for Bush's injury. The stadium was owned and run by the city of St. Louis through its Sports Authority and Convention Bureau.

During the trial, which began last week, Bush also claimed that the injury kept him from getting a more lucrative contract the following season. Bush signed with the Bills in 2016 and retired at the end of the season.

Bush's incident resembles another one from 2015 involving Browns quarterback Josh McCown. The quarterback also slid on the stadium's concrete strip and into a wall, injuring his shoulder.

The Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles following the 2015 season.