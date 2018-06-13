Report: Cowboys Make Zack Martin Highest-Paid Guard In NFL With New Six-Year Deal

Zack Martin's new deal is reportedly for six years and includeds a $20 million signing bonus.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 13, 2018

Zack Martin's contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys is for six years and worth $84 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports Martin will receive a $20 million signing bonus.

With this new deal, Martin will leap over Browns guard Kevin Zeitler and a few other guys to become the NFL's highest-paid guard. The deal also features $40 million guaranteed according to multiple reports, and according to Rapoport, that is the most guaranteed money at the position in league history.

Martin, 27, is now locked up for the next seven years in Dallas. He was originally scheduled to make $9.3 million this upcoming season.

Since being drafted with the No. 16 pick in the first round of the 2014 draft by the Cowboys, Martin has started every game for the past four seasons. He has been named a Pro Bowler each year of his career, and in 2014 and 2016 he earned All-Pro honors.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)