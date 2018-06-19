I don’t have a single doubt that Tyrod Taylor has earned the right to be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback heading into training camp. He went 22-20 over three years as the Bills’ starter while accounting for 65 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.

“I know it was given in the beginning, but he still had to do the things that were going to let him be the starting quarterback here and he’s done that,” Hue Jackson told reporters last week.

But just how long will Taylor hold on to that top spot this summer, especially as No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield makes his run to be the Week 1 starter? Jackson has made similarly strong proclamations about his starting quarterback before. A look back at what he had to say about three different QBs—none on the level of Taylor or Mayfield—at different points last summer.

July 26: “Cody Kessler will walk out there first. He deserves a chance to walk out there first.”

Aug. 7: Brock Osweiler is named the preseason starter. “This thing is not over by any stretch. This is the decision I’ve made at this time.”

Aug. 23: DeShone Kizer named the starter for the third exhibition. “…this is the next step he needs to take and he deserves this opportunity.”

Aug. 27: Kizer is named the Week 1 starter. “He’s earned the right to play through his preparation.”

Taylor and Mayfield won’t make this decision easy for Jackson… whenever he reaches the final decision.

Not getting this newsletter in your inbox yet? Join The MMQB’s Morning Huddle.

HOT READS

NOW ON THE MMQB: Andy Benoit makes the case for 2018 to be the best NFL season ever in California … In the Monday column, Albert Breer looks at how Andrew Luck is re-starting all over again … Alex Prewitt takes you behind the scenes on how Johnny Manziel ended up in the CFL. ... and more.

WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Conor Orr hit the casino on the first day of legalized sports betting in New Jersey. …Jenny Vrentas says the 49ers’ biggest job might be managing the buzz around Jimmy Garoppolo. …Tim Rohan looks back at Dez Bryant and the most expensive meal in NFL history… and more .

PRESS COVERAGE

1. Nathan Peterman has a real shot at being the Week 1 starter for the Bills, according to ESPN.

2. It’s always tough for tight ends to find their footing in their rookie season; Bucs TE O.J. Howard is looking for a breakout season in 2018.

3. A great Father’s Day story (a few days later) from Terez Paylor of Yahoo!, detailing how tough love from A.J. Bouye’s dad made him the All-Pro he is today.

4. Chase Stuart at Football Perspective shows how Antonio Brown is in a club of elite wide receivers all by himself. He’s the only player in NFL history to be drafted after pick 100 and average 100 receiving yards per game over a three-year span.

5. Texans running back D’Onta Foreman took the Houston Chronicle inside his rehab as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury.

6. For the fifth straight season, the Dallas Cowboys will be down at least one defensive starter due to suspension following news of David Irving’s four-game ban.

7. New Panthers DT Dontari Poe is giving back to his hometown of Memphis while investing in the future.

8. You’ll hear about Terrell Owens’ decision to not go to Canton at least once a week over the summer, and then the talk will really heat up in mid-August. The latest to have a take on T.O.? Rod Woodson, who says T.O. should use the speech to thank people who helped get him there.

9. Dennis Green won 59% of his games as the Vikings head coach and took Minnesota to two NFC title games. He’ll be posthumously inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor this season.

10. Looking for a job in sports media? Do I have a gig for you! You might have heard about this job via Twitter on Monday morning.

Have a story you think we should include in tomorrow’s Press Coverage? Let us know here.

THE KICKER

ESPN’s Tony Reali revealed publicly on Father’s Day that he and his wife lost one of their twin babies in the moments leading up to birth. He wrote a beautiful, gut-wrenching, thought-provoking Twitter thread about the duality of losing a child while gaining one.

Question? Comment? Story idea? Let the team know at talkback@themmqb.com