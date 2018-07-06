Gillette Stadium to Host Marathon Inside for Charity

It will be the first Boston Marathon qualifier run entirely in a NFL stadium.

By Jenna West
July 06, 2018

Boston-area marathon runners and Patriots fans are about to have their biggest dreams come true.

Gillette Stadium is hosting its first marathon on Sept. 28. The Boston Marathon qualifier is open to 100 runners. Participants will run more than 100 laps on the warning track around the field.

The track is USA Track & Field certified and will be the first Boston Marathon qualifier ever run entirely in a NFL stadium.

All runners must meet a $5,000 fundraising goal and the proceeds will benefit the New England Patriots Foundation.

The race will begin at 5 p.m.

Runners will also be treated to live music and appearances by Patriots alumni and cheerleaders.

The Red Sox are also hosting their second annual marathon at Fenway Park on Aug. 24. The course inside the ballpark will loop around the field's warning track perimeter 113 times. The marathon is open to 75 runners who must raise $5,000. The funds will benefit the Red Sox Foundation.

