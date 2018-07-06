Hunter S. Thompson Wanted Colts Owner Jim Irsay to Draft Ryan Leaf Over Peyton Manning

Hunter S. Thompson told Colts owner Jim Irsay to draft Leaf over Peyton Manning in the 1998 NFL draft.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 06, 2018

In a new letter revealed by former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf, journalist Hunter S. Thompson told Colts owner Jim Irsay to draft Leaf over Peyton Manning in the 1998 NFL draft.

The Colts had the No. 1 pick, and Irsay was looking for a $30 million loan to help secure Manning. 

But Thompson wasn't having Manning, and wrote a letter to Irsay before the draft. 

"[Leaf] looks strong & Manning doesn't — or at least not strong enough to handle that 'Welcome to the NFL' business for two years without a world-class offensive line," the late Thompson wrote.

Manning retired after the 2015 season with 71,940 career passing yards and 539 touchdown passes — which are both all-time NFL records. He led the Colts to the playoffs 11 times and the Super Bowl twice with one victory. He's even got a statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Leaf stayed in the NFL for three seasons, throwing 14 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)