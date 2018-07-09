Cowboys cornerback Marquez White was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 15, according to FOX4 News Dallas-Fort Worth.

Defense attorney Toby Shook told FOX4 the arrest was related to an Oct. 20, 2017 incident when White tried to exit the tollway and then ended up exchanging words with the driver of another vehicle. White flashed his legally owned gun during the verbal altercation, and the other driver followed him to his apartment and called police, but White was not initially arrested.

When White was arrested on the second-degree felony charge on June 15, he posted the $7,500 bond and was released the same day, according to his local paper from Alabama, the Dothan Eagle.

White provided the following statement to the Eagle about the incident and his subsequent arrest.

On the day of October 20th, 2017 I was involved in a road rage incident in which my life was threatened and resulted in me having to draw my weapon. I was getting off of highway 121 onto the access road near Tennyson Parkway in Plano, TX where I was met by an aggressive driver. I was trying to get over to avoid running into the wall where the lanes merge, but he then increased speed forcing me to make the decision to either run into the wall or cut him off. I eventually made my way in front of him and he proceeded to ride very closely and aggressively on my tail. I hit the brakes to get him off of me and could then see him becoming very angry in my rear view mirror. He then sped up again and I hit my brakes again and after this time he pulled over to my driver side while still driving and proceeded to yell racial slurs such as the “N” word while also threatening to kill me. Simultaneously while doing this he began to reach towards his glove box and that is when I flashed my weapon. He then hit the brakes, got behind me, and proceeded to follow me to my house. Upon arriving at my house I exited my car and went into my home as he sat outside and contacted the authorities. When the police got there I came downstairs on my own and gave them my side of the story. He admitted to tailing me and pulling to my driver side, but denied any of the things he said. They retrieved my weapon from my home for evidence and NO arrest was made that day. On June 14th, 2018 during practice I received a notice from the team that there was a felony warrant issued for my arrest for the October 20th incident. The person making these accusations also has an extensive criminal background. He changed and added things to his story multiple times. There were about 5 officers on the scene, but two weeks later a female officer contacted me from her personal phone number asking for me to come in to answer a few more questions. I initially agreed to come in, but I postponed this meeting after being advised to not speak without a lawyer present. She assured me that no lawyer was needed, but I was still not comfortable speaking without one present.