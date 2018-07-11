Report: Former Rams Head Coach Jeff Fisher In Talks For FOX Sports Analyst Gig

The former Rams head coach could be on his way to the broadcasting booth.

By Nihal Kolur
July 11, 2018

Former Rams and Titans head coach Jeff Fisher is in talks for a NFL analyst gig with Fox Sports, Sporting News reports.

Although Fisher has said he prefers another coaching job in the NFL, FOX has invested $550 million per year for the broadcast rights to "Thursday Night Football" and has the budget to sway Fisher to the broacast booth.

Troy Aikman currently serves as Fox's No. 1 analyst and Fisher will reportedly slide behind him on either of its two NFL Sunday pregame shows.

The 60-year-old Fisher has servd as a head coach in the NFL for 22 seasons. In his 17 seasons with the Titans, he led Tennessee to the 1999 Super Bowl and has reached the postseason six times.

Fisher wouldn't be the first former head coach to transition to television. Last season, former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan joined ESPN's pregame program and current Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spent nine years with ESPN before returning to coaching.

