Report: Rob Gronkowski Expected To Report for Patriots Training Camp Despite Contract Talks

The All-Pro tight end will report for work next week in Foxboro, MA despite ongoing contract negotiations. 

By Emily Caron
July 17, 2018

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to report for Patriots' training camp next week on time, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He will not be holding out on training camp despite ongoing contract negotiations. 

Although the star tight end did not participate in the team's voluntary offseason conditioning program, he did participate in the team's mandatory minicamp in early June. After a minicamp session, the 29-year-old told reporters that he was trying to work out a new contract with the Patriots.

While a re-worked contract has yet to be negotiated, the All-Pro tight end is currently expected to make $8.75 million in 2018 as the fourth highest paid tight end in the league. Gronkowski was the highest-paid tight end in the NFL last year at $10.2 million. 

Despite a slew of injuries in recent years, Gronkowski is still one of the league's most productive tight ends. He caught 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017 and leads all tight ends in receiving yardage (3,924) and touchdown receptions (34) since 2014.

Throughout the offseason, questions have swirled regarding Gronkowski's status with the team as training camp approaches.

Training camp begins on July 25. 

