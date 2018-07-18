Steelers Superstar Antonio Brown Lands on Cover of ‘Madden 19’

The NFL’s most explosive receiver is the face of this year’s Madden game.

By Dan Gartland
July 18, 2018

The NFL’s most explosive receiver is the face of this year’s Madden game.

EA Sports announced Wednesday that Antonio Brown is the Madden 19 cover athlete. Brown was previously a finalist for the cover of Madden 16 and although he lost out to Odell Beckham, Jr. in a fan vote, Brown did land on the cover of Madden Mobile for the 2016 season. 

Here is what the cover will look like. 

Brown is the first Steelers player to appear solo on the cover of Madden, joining Troy Polamalu (who appeared with Larry Fitzgerald on the cover of Madden 10) as the only Steelers players on the front of the game. 

The game will be available on August 10, though players who spend the extra $20 to pre-order the Hall of Fame edition (with Terrell Owens on the cover) will receive access to the game three days earlier. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)