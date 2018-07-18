The NFL’s most explosive receiver is the face of this year’s Madden game.

EA Sports announced Wednesday that Antonio Brown is the Madden 19 cover athlete. Brown was previously a finalist for the cover of Madden 16 and although he lost out to Odell Beckham, Jr. in a fan vote, Brown did land on the cover of Madden Mobile for the 2016 season.

Here is what the cover will look like.

It’s official. Antonio Brown is the cover athlete for the standard edition of Madden NFL 19. pic.twitter.com/JRSBLJ1Ine — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) July 18, 2018

Brown is the first Steelers player to appear solo on the cover of Madden, joining Troy Polamalu (who appeared with Larry Fitzgerald on the cover of Madden 10) as the only Steelers players on the front of the game.

The game will be available on August 10, though players who spend the extra $20 to pre-order the Hall of Fame edition (with Terrell Owens on the cover) will receive access to the game three days earlier.