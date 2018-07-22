Vikings Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano Dies at 56

Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano has died at the age of 56. 

By Scooby Axson
July 22, 2018

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano and current Minnesota Vikings assistant died at his home, the Vikings announced Sunday.

Sparano was 56.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen, Sparano complained about chest pains and went to hospital Thursday and was released the next day.

Sparano was on his way to church on Sunday when his wife found him unconscious in their kitchen. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Sparano spent the last two seasons as the Vikings offensive line coach. Minnesota is set to open their training camp on Friday, when the team's veterans report. 

“Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony. Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony's presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed. We are only thinking of Tony’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts.” Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement.

Sparano coached the Dolphins from 2008 to 2011 and had a 29–32 record before he was fired.

In his first season with Miami, he led them to an 11–5 record and an AFC East crown, one year after the team went 1–15.

He was also the interim head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2014, and had a 3-9 record during his tenure there.

Sparano is survived by his wife and three children and four grandchildren.

