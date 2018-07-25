The Philadelphia Orchestra played host to a packed house of football fans on Tuesday, and had a very special (and very big) guest on baritone saxophone.

The event at Philadelphia’s Mann Center featured the orchestra playing music composed by NFL Films especially to pair with a video montage of highlights from the Eagles’ Super Bowl season.

But the real highlight was Eagles fan favorite Jason Kelce joining the orchestra for “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Watch the video below:

“We have the Philadelphia Orchestra, the epitome of high culture, sophistication, art, celebrating a bunch of grown men beatin’ the crap out of each other,” Kelce told the crowd, according to Philly.com.

Kelce played the baritone sax in high school and even traveled back to the school earlier this offseason to play a few tunes with the band.