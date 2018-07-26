Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants are open to discussing a contract extension, co-owner John Mara said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at Giants training camp in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Mara said that negotiations with Beckham's agents will begin "sooner rather than later."

"We want Odell to be a Giant for a long time," Mara said. "We think we know what it’s going to take (to sign him). Hopefully, they agree."

John Mara on opening negotiations with Odell Beckham, and why now. ... pic.twitter.com/Ur0fWc8wWo — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) July 26, 2018

After a prolific three-year start to his Giants career, Beckham appeared in just four games for New York in 2017 and missed the rest of the season due to a fractured ankle against the Chargers on October 8. With the LSU product on the sidelines, the Giants posted their worst record since 1973 and finished the year 3-13.

The 2017 campaign resulted in the firing of head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese. Former Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmer has been hired the new head coach.

Beckham, 25, will earn $8.5 million in 2018. In four seasons with the Giants, he has totaled 313 catches and 38 touchdown receptions.