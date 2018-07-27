After Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones stated on Wednesday that Dallas players must stand for the national anthem, safety Malcolm Jenkins of the Eagles fired back and criticized Jones in comparrision to Philadelphia owner Jeffery Lurie.

"Jeffrey’s been very supportive of us from the beginning. I don’t see Jeffrey as a bully like Jerry Jones is," Jenkins told the media following the Eagles' second day of training camp. "Lucky for me, I don’t play for the Cowboys, nor would I want to. It’s unfortunate that you have owners like him that use his position to intimidate and intentionally thwart even the idea of his players thinking individually or having a voice about issue that effect their communities daily. It’s unfortunate."

Watch more of Jenkins' comments below.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins responded to Jerry Jones saying Cowboys players must stand on the field for the national anthem. (via @Tim_McManus) pic.twitter.com/9qBF9BhmKR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 27, 2018

After debates regarding national anthem protests engulfed the league in 2017, the NFL attempted to end the controversy in May. The league announced that players kneeling during the national anthem would be fined at the discretion of teams. Players would be allowed to spend the national anthem in the locker room under the rule.

But any effort to quell the debate has seemingly failed as training camps began around the league this week with Jones and Jenkins as well as President Trump engaging on the issue.

Way to go Jerry. This is what the league should do! https://t.co/yEP1jK57xi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

The NFL's first preseason game will be on August 2. The regular season begins on September 6 as the Eagles take on the Falcons in Philadelphia.