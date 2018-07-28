While the Seahawks still deal with safety Earl Thomas holding out of training camp in hopes of a new contract or a trade, the team decided to lock up the man who protects quarterback Russell Wilson's blindside.

Seattle has agreed to a three-year contract extension with left tackle Duane Brown, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. According to Schefter, the extension is worth $36.5 million, so counting the $9.75 million Brown is making this season under the last year of his deal, the four-time Pro Bowler is under contract for four years at $46.25 million.

Brown started his career with the Texans, who drafted him with the No. 26 pick in 2008. He played in Houston for more than nine seasons, earning three Pro Bowl bids and a spot on the All-Pro team in 2012.

Going into last season, Brown held out and missed the first six games of the season before taking the field. He was traded to the Seahawks after playing one game with the Texans in 2017. He was initially sent to Seattle in a deal that involved defensive back Jeremy Lane coming to Houston, but Lane failed his physical and the deal had to be adjusted.

Brown, who turns 33 before the start of the season, played nine games for the Seahawks after the trade and earned his fourth career Pro Bowl invite. The Titans and Falcons also gave contract extensions to their left tackles Friday.