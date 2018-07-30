The band is back together again in New England this week as the Patriots prepare for the 18th year of the Brady-Belichick era. New England fell just short of a Super Bowl title last season, but enter 2018 looking to retain its status as top dogs in the AFC.

The core of Brady, Belichick and Rob Gronkowski remain in New England, but the Pats' training camp will be missing a number of household names from previous years.

New England loses wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola from the 2017 squad, as wll as cornerback Malcolm Butler and offensive tackle Nate Solder. And that's just between the sidelines. The Patriots will also be without defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, who is now the head coach in Tennessee.

So when and where can you catch the Patriots as they gear up for another playoff run? Here are New England's training camp details.

Site: Gillette Stadium

Location: Foxborough, MA.

Training camp start date: July 26

First preseason game: August 9 vs. Washington