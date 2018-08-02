The New York Giants and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have started talks this week that could lead to a new contract, reports ESPN.com.

Giants co-owner John Mara has previously said that negotiations with Beckham's agents would begin "sooner rather than later."

Beckham, 25, played in only four games last season after breaking his ankle in October.

He will earn $8.5 million in 2018.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is the league's highest-paid wideout in terms of total compensation after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract in March with $55 million in guarantees.

A three-time Pro Bowler and 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Beckham has 313 catches and 38 touchdowns in his four years in the league.