Report: Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Start New Contract Talks

Will the Giants make OBJ the NFL's highest–paid receiver? 

By Scooby Axson
August 02, 2018

The New York Giants and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have started talks this week that could lead to a new contract, reports ESPN.com.

Giants co-owner John Mara has previously said that negotiations with Beckham's agents would begin "sooner rather than later."

Beckham, 25, played in only four games last season after breaking his ankle in October.

He will earn $8.5 million in 2018.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is the league's highest-paid wideout in terms of total compensation after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract in March with $55 million in guarantees.

A three-time Pro Bowler and 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Beckham has 313 catches and 38 touchdowns in his four years in the league.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)