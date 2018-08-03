Vikings Safety Andrew Sendejo Wears 'Make Football Violent Again' Hat

Minnesota's defensive back had no problem sharing his feelings about the NFL's new helmet rule.

By Michael Shapiro
August 03, 2018

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo wore a "Make Football Violent Again" hat at Minnesota's training camp on Friday, channeling Donald Trump's campaign insignia to make a statement about the league's new player safety rules. 

A new helmet rule penalizes players 15 yards—in addition to potential fines or ejections—for leading or initiating contact with their helmets. Officials threw three flags for the infraction during Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. 

Sendejo said he has been wearing the hat for a while, according to ESPN, but he also said that the hat "applies more now" under new safety rules. The eight-year veteran added that the reaction from players to the new rule has gone "poorly."

The Rice product is no stranger to the consequences of illegal hits. He was suspended for one game during the 2017 season after he hit Ravens wideout Mike Wallace and sent him to concussion protocol. Earlier that season, Sendejo was fined nearly $25,000 for a hit to the head on Bucs tight end Cameron Brate. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)