Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo wore a "Make Football Violent Again" hat at Minnesota's training camp on Friday, channeling Donald Trump's campaign insignia to make a statement about the league's new player safety rules.

A new helmet rule penalizes players 15 yards—in addition to potential fines or ejections—for leading or initiating contact with their helmets. Officials threw three flags for the infraction during Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Sendejo said he has been wearing the hat for a while, according to ESPN, but he also said that the hat "applies more now" under new safety rules. The eight-year veteran added that the reaction from players to the new rule has gone "poorly."

The Rice product is no stranger to the consequences of illegal hits. He was suspended for one game during the 2017 season after he hit Ravens wideout Mike Wallace and sent him to concussion protocol. Earlier that season, Sendejo was fined nearly $25,000 for a hit to the head on Bucs tight end Cameron Brate.