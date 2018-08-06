Report: Patriots Releasing Malcolm Mitchell After Injury

New England Patriots released Malcolm Mitchell on Monday due to an ongoing knee injury.

By Emily Caron
August 06, 2018

The Patriots have released wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, per NFL reporter Jason La Canfora. 

Mitchell was a fourth-round draft pick out of Georgia in 2016. After appearing in 14 games as a rookie and grabbing 32 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns, he was sidelined for the 2017 season due to a knee injury.

The knee injury has remained an issue for Mitchell throughout training camp. The Patriots were reportedly shopping Mitchell earlier this summer, but have released him after failing to find a tade partner. 

New England has struggled with injuries at wide receiver, releasing Jordan Matthews in late July following a hamstring injury, while 10-year veteran Kenny Britt has been sidelined as well. 

New England will also be without Julian Edelman for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. The team signed veteran reciever Eric Decker in the wake of their receiving corps losses.

