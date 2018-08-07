Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry says he has been asking his team to try to trade for New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Landry and Beckham are friends and former college teammates at LSU.

"If things like that are able to happen and the team can make it happen, then why not?" Landry told Cleveland.com. "He definitely would be (up for it). He would be."

"We've had talks, but at the end of the day, I want him to be happy" he added. "I want him to get what he deserves and you can't put nothing on that regardless of where it's at."

Landry was traded to Cleveland for the Miami Dolphins in March and subsequently signed a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension with more than $47 million in guarantees.

Beckham is seeking a long-term deal. He is currently slated to make $8.5 million in the last year of his rookie deal.

The Browns receiving core is limited outside of Landry as they traded former first-round pick Corey Coleman this week to the Buffalo Bills. Cleveland has 10 wide receivers in training camp competing for roster spots.