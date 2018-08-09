DeAndre Hopkins And Iggy Azalea Breakup One Day After Going Public

Things publicly ended almost as quickly as they started.

By Kaelen Jones
August 09, 2018

It's not particularly uncommon to hear about athletes engage in relationships with celebrities. However, it's not too often you hear about a relationship one day, only to abruptly end just a day or two later.

That's what appears to have happened with Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins and rapper Iggy Azalea, the former fianceé of Warriors guard Nick Young.

Within the past week, both Hopkins and Azalea said they were dating in response to fans asking on Instagram. On Tuesday, during an interview with Y100 Miami, Azalea publicly confirmed the two were seeing each other.

But by Wednesday night, things seemed to have ended. Azalea wrote "I'm single" on Twitter alongside a shrugging emoji and blushing emoji.

Hopkins also tweeted a confirmation, writing "Y'all know I can care less about social media , but ya boi is SINGLE!!" (sic)." The tweet has since been deleted.

Perhaps now Hopkins can show even more attention to his rapport with second-year quarterback Deshaun Watson, another relationship that was cut short just as it got started, when Watson tore his ACL amidst a breakout rookie campaign last year. In 2017, Hopkins caught 96 passes for 1,378 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.

