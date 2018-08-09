Kelvin Benjamin and Cam Newton met up publicly and talked ahead of the Bills and Panthers preseason game Thursday.

The meeting comes after Benjamin made comments criticizing his former team, Carolina, and quarterback, Newton.

According to The Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue, there was no smiling involved and Benjamin "shrugged [Newton] off mid-sentence" and started to walk away. Newton then made a "bye then" motion with his hand.

Cam and Kelvin catching up pic.twitter.com/QjmeMcyfKZ — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 9, 2018

The Charlotte Observer published a video of the exchange here.

In an interview with The Athletic's Tim Graham last week, Benjamin was asked how his career has gone since his rookie season and the receiver said he wishes he'd been drafted by another team and wished for another quarterback. He called the team a "bad fit from the get-go."

After getting drafted by Carolina in the first round in 2014, Benjamin was sent to Buffalo for two draft picks ahead of the 2017 trade deadline. In Benjamin's rookie 2014 season, he had 73 grabs for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns. But with an ACL injury in 2015, he only finished with 1,416 yards and nine touchdowns in his last 24 games with the Panthers.

Newton however finished with the MVP award during the 2015 season when Benjamin wasn't playing.