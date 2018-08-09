The NFL preseason is underway, and player protests against police brutality and racial injustice have continued after many policy discussions during the offseason.

In May, NFL owners voted to settle the national anthem debate by removing a requirement for players to be on the field during the national anthem.

Under the new rule, players and team personnel need to stand and "show respect for the flag and the Anthem" when on the field. Anyone who chooses to not stand for the anthem can stay in the locker room. Teams will be fined by the league if someone does not "show respect" and can choose to punish their players as well.

The NFLPA filed a grievance challenging the NFL's new anthem policy on July 10. Nine days later, the NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement saying that the two parties had reached "a standstill agreement" over the matter.

While it's unsure what will happen with the two organizations' future decision, players continued to protest with the start of a new season on the horizon.

Here is a list of players and teams that protested during the national anthem on Thursday:

Steelers vs. Eagles

The Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins raised a fist during the anthem. Chris Long placed his left hand on Jenkins' shoulder. De'Vante Bausby also raised his fist.

Michael Bennett walked out onto the field after the anthem started.

Saints vs. Jaguars

The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey, Telvin Smith, Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon were not on the field with the rest of the team for the national anthem.

Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the national anthem.