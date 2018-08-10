The NFL issued a statement on the report of a deflated football being found in the Steelers–Eagles preseason matchup Thursday.

Howard Eskin of WIP radio in Philadelphia reported a Steelers football was "very deflated" and was "like a marshmallow."

In response, NFL vice president of football communications Michael Signora said in a statement that a football was "found to be defective," but didn't confirm it was deflated.

"All footballs were in compliance with NFL rules following the pregame inspection process and all proper procedures were followed," Signora said in the statement, according to NFL.com. "In the third quarter, a football that was found to be defective was removed from play, will be sent back to Wilson for review."

In 2016, the Giants accused the Steelers of using deflated footballs but the NFL found no violations.

The Patriots became wrapped up in the infamous Deflategate controversy controversey after the 2015 AFC championship game.