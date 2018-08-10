Football 'Found to be Defective' in Steelers–Eagles Preseason Game

The NFL said in a statement that a football was "found to be defective," but didn't confirm it was deflated. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 10, 2018

The NFL issued a statement on the report of a deflated football being found in the Steelers–Eagles preseason matchup Thursday. 

Howard Eskin of WIP radio in Philadelphia reported a Steelers football was "very deflated" and was "like a marshmallow."

In response, NFL vice president of football communications Michael Signora said in a statement that a football was "found to be defective," but didn't confirm it was deflated. 

"All footballs were in compliance with NFL rules following the pregame inspection process and all proper procedures were followed," Signora said in the statement, according to NFL.com. "In the third quarter, a football that was found to be defective was removed from play, will be sent back to Wilson for review."

In 2016, the Giants accused the Steelers of using deflated footballs but the NFL found no violations. 

The Patriots became wrapped up in the infamous Deflategate controversy controversey after the 2015 AFC championship game.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)