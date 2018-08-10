Report: Khalil Mack Will Continue Holdout, Skip Raiders' First Preseason Game

Khalil Mack is set to make $13.85 million this season, but the Raiders outside linebacker is holding out of training camp in hopes of getting an extension.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 10, 2018

When the Raiders take the field to face the Lions Friday night for their preseason opener, they will be without two-time All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Mack has been holding out of training camp in hopes of getting an extension from Oakland, and for not reporting before the first preseason game, he will be fined $814,000, according to the collective bargaining agreement.

The three-time Pro Bowler is in the last year of his contract and set to make $13.85 million this season. In his four seasons with the Raiders since they drafted him with the No. 5 pick in 2014, Mack has started in every game and has more sacks than any other player on the team in his tenure.

In each of the last three seasons he has totaled at least 10.5 sacks. Mack's 15 sacks in 2015 are the most by any Raider since Derrick Burgess set the single-season franchise record with 16 in 2005.

The 2016 AP Defensive Player of the Year is already fifth all-time in team history with 40.5 sacks for his career.

