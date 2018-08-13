Broncos Fan Starts GoFundMe to Get Rid of Paxton Lynch

Broncos fans are absolutely fed up with their first-round bust. 

By Dan Gartland
August 13, 2018

Broncos fans are totally fed up with former first-round pick Paxton Lynch. After a poor showing in Denver’s first preseason game, fans booed Lynch off the field. Now, one man is asking his fellow fans to put up their own money to get Lynch off the roster.

Colorado resident Nick Andrew has launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking $600,000 (the guaranteed portion of Lynch’s 2019 salary). The goal of the campaign is simple: “Raising money to cover the Denver Broncos cost of cutting Quarterback Paxton Lynch off of the team roster.”

The page was created on Saturday, the day of Lynch’s disappointing showing, and as of 11 a.m. ET Monday has raised just $55 from eight donors. That’s less successful, so far, than a similar campaign created by Texans fans to buy out Brock Osweiler’s disastrous free-agent deal.

Lynch’s short NFL career has been marked by twice losing a position battle to former seventh-round pick Trevor Siemien, and he hasn’t impressed in four starts filling in for Siemien, either. Now Lynch could plausibly lose another position battle to a seventh-rounder: Chad Kelly, who shined in relief of Lynch on Saturday. 

Broncos fans likely won’t have to put up with Lynch much longer, though. Denver can save $1.1 million in cap space by cutting him before next season. 

More NFL

