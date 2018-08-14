Eagles' Carson Wentz's Week 1 Availability To Be 'Close' Call

Wentz has not participated in team drills in over a week.

By Kaelen Jones
August 14, 2018

When Carson Wentz was asked on Tuesday if he would be ready for Eagles' first regular-season matchup against the Falcons on Sept. 6, the Philadelphia quarterback said the decision will be a close call, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"I obviously would love to be out there," Wentz said. "That's been my goal all offseason ever since the injury. It's going to be close. It's going to be close. I'm still eyeing that date. At the end of the day, it's not just my decision. There's coaches and doctors that really have the final say. I really like where I'm at and time will tell here."

Wentz is recovering from surgery on a torn ACL he suffered last December. He participated in team drills during the first week of training camp. However, the Eagles have kept Wentz out of the team portion of drills for over a week.

The defending Super Bowl champions appear comfortable with taking their time with Wentz, who told NFL.com that his knee "feels really good."

Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson told MMQB's Jenny Vrentas in early August, “I don't need to see him in 11-on-11 drills right now. He's progressing extremely well. I don’t want to subject him to any kind of a setback or anything like that.”

