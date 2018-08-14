Dolphins Cut DL Gabe Wright After Starting Fight in Practice

Dolphins cut defensive tackle Gabe Wright after practice altercation with Kenyan Drake

By Scooby Axson
August 14, 2018

The Miami Dolphins released defensive lineman Gabe Wright on Tuesday, a day after he hit running back Kenyan Drake when his helmet was off.

The Dolphins made the announcement on Tuesday.

According to ESPN.com, the incident between Wright and Drake happened during a practice on Monday.

Drake, who was the Dolphins leading rusher in 2017, ended up throwing Wright's helmet toward the sideline after Wright reportedly threw an elbow at the running back.

Before that, running back Senorise Perry was hit and tackled, prompting his teammates to get upset.

“Everyone is getting tired of hitting each other,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains told the Miami Herald. “In camp, that’s what happens in the NFL about this time every year, every team.”

Wright appeared in one game for the Dolphins last season, recording one solo tackle in a December game against the Buffalo Bills.

He was originially a fourth-round selection by the Detroit Lions in the 2015 NFL draft.

