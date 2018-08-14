Josh Norman Rips President Trump Over Protest Criticism: 'He'll Be Out In 2 Years'

Josh Norman to NFL teams: 'Don't do a 'f---ing thing' when reacting to President Trump

By Scooby Axson
August 14, 2018

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman says that NFL teams should not do anything when reacting to President Donald Trump repeated criticisms of the NFL and its players over the national anthem protests.

Trump again sounded off again last week on the controversy, telling players on Twitter to "Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!"

Trump also claimed that players were unable to define what they were protesting about.

Norman said teams should be silent when Trump starts his seemingly weekly jabs at the league.

"I wouldn’t tell them to do a f---ing thing." Norman said to The Ringer. "This guy is going to out of office in two years. I think we’ll be OK."

The NFL and NFL Players Association said they had reached a "standstill agreement" last month on the anthem policy, adding no new rules would be "issued or enforced for the next several weeks."

In May, NFL owners voted on a new national anthem policy, removing a requirement for players to be on the field for the anthem, and giving the players the option to stay in the locker room.

Teams who did not adhere to the policy and "do not show proper respect for the flag and Anthem” on the sidelines were subject to fines.

"The (bank) accounts will be fine," Norman said. "I wouldn’t put emphasis on it. Because the fans are going come. It’s not like you’ve got scabs on the field like in 1987. So what if it’s a down year? Who gives a f---. Next year you’ll be great.

It’s not going to catastrophically disappear because one guy said something.”

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)