Browns Receiver Josh Gordon Announces Return Following Leave of Absence

Cleveland will be getting a big boost to its receiving corps.

By Michael Shapiro
August 18, 2018

Browns receiver Josh Gordon announced he will be returning to the field on Saturday, coming back to Cleveland after taking a leave of absence on July 23.

Gordon announced his return via Twitter:

"As I humbly return to being a member of this team with an opportunity to get back to playing this game I love, I realize in order for me to reach my full potential my primary focus must remain on my sobriety and mental well-being," Gordon wrote. 

Gordon returned to the field last season following a three-year absence from the NFL in which he served multiple suspensions for violating the league's substance abuse policy. In five games in 2017, Gordon caught 18 passes for 335 yards.

NFL
Josh Gordon Is Returning to the NFL and Ready to Stay Sober. Do You Believe in Him?

“First off, we are pleased for Josh," Browns general manager John Dorsey said in a statement. "His overall health and well-being is what is most important. We commend Josh for his hard work, commitment and focus on becoming the best version of himself."

Selected with the top pick in the 2012 Supplemental Draft, Gordon burst onto the scene in 2013. He tallied 1646 yards receiving and nine touchdowns that year, earning first-team All-Pro honors. He comes back to a receiving corps supplemented in the offseason with Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry and rookie Antontio Callaway, and will have 2018 top pick Baker Mayfield backing up starter Tyrod Taylor.

 

 

