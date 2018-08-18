Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin exited Saturday night's Cowboys-Bengals preseason game with a knee injury, the team announced.

The All-Pro right guard left the game only two minutes into the second quarter and will not return. The Cowboys were running a sweep play to the right, and Martin was cut low while pulling on a block by Bengals defender Dre Kirkpatrick. Martin limped off the field as trainers helped him to the team's injury tent.

Kadeem Edwards entered the game in Martin's place.

Martin, the second-highest-paid guard in the NFL, signed a six-year, $84 million extension with the Cowboys in June. Taken by Dallas in the first round of the 2014 draft, Martin has been selected for the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons.