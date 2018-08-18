Cowboys OL Zack Martin Exits Preseason Game With Knee Injury

Martin left the game early in the second quarter and will not return.

By Jenna West
August 18, 2018

Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin exited Saturday night's Cowboys-Bengals preseason game with a knee injury, the team announced.

The All-Pro right guard left the game only two minutes into the second quarter and will not return. The Cowboys were running a sweep play to the right, and Martin was cut low while pulling on a block by Bengals defender Dre Kirkpatrick. Martin limped off the field as trainers helped him to the team's injury tent. 

Kadeem Edwards entered the game in Martin's place.

Martin, the second-highest-paid guard in the NFL, signed a six-year, $84 million extension with the Cowboys in June. Taken by Dallas in the first round of the 2014 draft, Martin has been selected for the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)