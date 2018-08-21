Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore was charged with speeding and speeding in a work zone at over 80 mph when he was stopped earlier this month for going 113 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to The Charlotte Observer.

The rookie from Maryland has a court date set for Oct. 2 for the incident that occurred on Interstate 77 following Carolina's preseason game against the Bills in Buffalo.

"When it all happened, D.J. came to us right away and explained the situation. He was very remorseful. He understood," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said, according to The Observer. "We chastised him obviously. And he’s moving on. And it’s an opportunity to learn for him and for the other young guys. 'Hey, you have a responsibility to the community.'"

In the report, the trooper said Moore was "polite and cooperative" and that the traffic conditions at the time of the stop were "light," according to The Observer.

Moore was the No. 24 pick in the 2018 draft by Carolina after catching 80 passes for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season with the Terrapins.