Panthers WR D.J. Moore Facing Two Speeding Charges for Going 113 in 65 MPH Zone

D.J. Moore is schedule to appear in court on Oct. 2 in relation to these charges.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 21, 2018

Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore was charged with speeding and speeding in a work zone at over 80 mph when he was stopped earlier this month for going 113 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to The Charlotte Observer.

The rookie from Maryland has a court date set for Oct. 2 for the incident that occurred on Interstate 77 following Carolina's preseason game against the Bills in Buffalo.

"When it all happened, D.J. came to us right away and explained the situation. He was very remorseful. He understood," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said, according to The Observer. "We chastised him obviously. And he’s moving on. And it’s an opportunity to learn for him and for the other young guys. 'Hey, you have a responsibility to the community.'"

In the report, the trooper said Moore was "polite and cooperative" and that the traffic conditions at the time of the stop were "light," according to The Observer.

Moore was the No. 24 pick in the 2018 draft by Carolina after catching 80 passes for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season with the Terrapins.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)