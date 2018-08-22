Former Colts voice Bob Lamey admitted Tuesday to using an "inappropriate word" after a report accused him of using a racial slur shortly before he retired.

According to 13 WTHR's Jennie Runevitch, a radio employee accused Lamey of using a racial slur while he was telling a story. Lamey was telling a story about his time at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and a conversation he had with someone there.

"He had asked me if the mics were off and I said, ‘Yeah, I turned everything off. You’re fine’," the employee recalled. "Bob Lamey’s describing this person saying he was asked in an interview, ‘Do you think anyone’s holding back their speed at IMS during quals? Do you think anyone’s holding back?’ And that person had replied ‘There aren’t any ‘blank’ in this race."

According to Runevitch, Lamey apologized after the incident, but the Colts approached Lamey on Saturday after learning of the incident. On Sunday, the team announced Lamey's abrupt retirement after 31 seasons with in Indianapolis.

Just two weeks prior, in an Aug. 6 interview with 13 WTHR's Bob Kravitz, Lamey was preparing for his 32nd season broadcasting Colts games with no hints of impending retirement.

"As long as my body holds up and my health is decent, I'll be here," Lamey told Kravitz. "My health now is as good as it's been in 30-years, I don't have issues."

Lamey's attorney released a statement to the Indianapolis Star that acknowledged the use of an "inappropriate word" but denied that he was fired.

“Bob was not fired by the Colts as some in the community have speculated," Lamey’s attorney, James Voyles, said in a statement. "Bob has been in the sports broadcasting arena for almost 44 years and is 80 years old. It should be noted that Bob does want to acknowledge that while repeating a story while off-the-air last week to a friend at a local radio station, he used an inappropriate word that had been used in the story. Bob immediately apologized to the people involved for the comment and would hope that this error in judgment would not tarnish his long-held reputation in the sports community where he has been known as an accurate and passionate reporter."