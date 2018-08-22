The Patriots released veteran wide receiver Kenny Britt on Wednesday, continuing a revamp of their receiving corps just three weeks before the season opener.

Britt injured his hamstring in June and remained on the physically unable to perform list throughout training camp. New England has now cut three receivers since the start of camp, previously jettisoning Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell.

The Patriots will enter opening day with a short pool of receivers compared to 2017.

Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola—New England's top two wideouts from last season—are now with different teams, while Julian Edelman will serve a four-game suspension to start the season.

Six-year veteran Chris Hogan will begin the season as Tom Brady's top target at receiver. Trailing Hogan on the depth chart will be Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson and Eric Decker, barring any preseason additions.

New England finished last season as the NFL's No. 2 scoring offense as Brady secured his third league MVP.

Britt, entering his 10th NFL season, joined New England last year, catching two passes in the regular season in three games. He played nine games with the Browns to start the season after spending the previous three years with the Rams. Britt began his career in Tennessee, playing five years for the Titans. His best season came in 2016 with the Rams, when he caught 68 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns.

The Patriots will begin their 2018 season on Sept. 9 when they host the Texans.