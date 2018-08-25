Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee left Saturday night's preseason game against the Falcons with a knee injury and will not return, the team announced.

During the first quarter, Lee caught a pass across the middle from quarterback Blake Bortles and injured his left knee after being hit by Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. Lee's left leg bent awkwardly as he went down, and he was on the field for several minutes before being carted off.

Kazee was penalized for lowering his helmet.

Some of Lee's teammates, including Bortles and several wide receivers, gathered around the cart to talk to Lee as he was being taken to the locker room.