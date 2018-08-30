Jalen Ramsey continued his offseason media tour on Thursday and spoke out on an array of NFL topics in a new story by ESPN's Mina Kimes.

The Jaguars corner took a notable shot at Dallas owner Jerry Jones, who had the opportunity to select Ramsey with the No. 4 pick in the 2016 draft. Jones and the Cowboys opted to select Ezekiel Elliott instead. It looks like Ramsey hasn't forgotten the (perceived) slight.

"I will never play for [the Cowboys]," Ramsey told Kimes. "unless the Joneses leave,"

Jones and the Cowboys have gotten plenty of production from Elliott, but did miss out on the NFL's premier cover corner in Ramsey. The Florida State product has registered six interceptions in his first two seasons and earned All-Pro honors in 2017.

Ramsey will get his opportunity for payback against Jones and Co. this season. The Jaguars face off against the Cowboys on Oct. 14 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.