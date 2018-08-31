With the final 2018 preseason games wrapped up, teams must trim their rosters down from 90 to 53. The deadline for 2018 teams to make their cuts is Saturday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. ET.

The roster deadline means that about 1,184 players will hit the free agent market. If a player gets cut and is waived, they must be claimed by other teams by 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Many of those players will be undrafted free agents, but a few bigger names will undoubtedly get cut.

Final roster cuts mean that regular season football is back. The Falcons and the Eagles kick things off on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 8:20 p.m. ET.