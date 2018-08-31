The deadline for cuts is Saturday, Sept.1.
With the final 2018 preseason games wrapped up, teams must trim their rosters down from 90 to 53. The deadline for 2018 teams to make their cuts is Saturday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. ET.
The roster deadline means that about 1,184 players will hit the free agent market. If a player gets cut and is waived, they must be claimed by other teams by 12 p.m. on Sunday.
Many of those players will be undrafted free agents, but a few bigger names will undoubtedly get cut.
Final roster cuts mean that regular season football is back. The Falcons and the Eagles kick things off on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 8:20 p.m. ET.