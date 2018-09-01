Report: Raiders Trade For Bills QB AJ McCarron

The Bills have decided to keep two quarterbacks, trading backup QB AJ McCarron ahead of the roster deadline.

By Emily Caron
September 01, 2018

The Raiders have reportedly traded for Bills backup QB AJ McCarron, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. 

McCarron was rumored to be on the Bills' bubble ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline. He sat behind Nathan Peterman and first-round draft pick Josh Allen on the possible depth chart.

The 27-year-old backed up Andy Dalton for four years in Cincinnati before signing a two-year deal with Buffalo in March. 

McCarron has made three career starts has has thrown six touchdowns and two interceptions.

